OMG Group Expands Share Issuance to Enhance Market Position

Forbidden Foods Ltd ( (AU:OMG) ) has shared an announcement.

OMG Group Limited has issued a total of 43,301,277 fully paid ordinary shares and 140,000,000 listed options as part of a placement and other agreements, including shares issued to a director and for ambassador services. This issuance, conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, reflects the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and indicates no undisclosed information, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder relations.

More about Forbidden Foods Ltd

OMG Group is a health & wellness food company focused on providing clean, sustainable, and healthy products through its core brands, Blue Dinosaur® and OMG.

Average Trading Volume: 7,623,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.02M

