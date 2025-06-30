OMG Group Achieves Record Sales and Positive Cashflow in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forbidden Foods Ltd ( (AU:OMG) ) has shared an announcement.

OMG Group Ltd announced a record-breaking performance in June 2025, with monthly sales reaching $602k, driven by strong ecommerce growth and improved inventory management. The company’s annual net sales rose by 63% to $4.13m, surpassing its FY25 target, and it achieved positive operating cashflows of $242k in June, positioning itself for further growth in FY26.

OMG Group Ltd is a company operating in the ecommerce industry, focusing on high-margin direct-to-consumer channels and distribution partnerships with major retailers. The company is known for its Blue Dinosaur products and aims to build a diversified net sales footprint across online and physical store networks.

