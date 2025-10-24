Omega Oil & Gas Strengthens Position with New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Omega Oil & Gas Limited ( (AU:OMA) ) is now available.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has issued 1,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options. This move underscores the company’s compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position. The issuance of these shares is part of Omega’s broader strategy to capitalize on its technical and operational expertise in the Taroom Trough, positioning the company as a significant player in the Australian energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:OMA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.64 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Omega Oil & Gas Limited stock, see the AU:OMA Stock Forecast page.

More about Omega Oil & Gas Limited

Omega Oil & Gas Limited is an Australian exploration company focused on the Taroom Trough in Queensland’s Bowen Basin. Founded in 2020, the company has made significant hydrocarbon discoveries, including the Canyon-1H well, which revealed substantial oil and gas flows. Omega is backed by prominent resource investors and aims to be a key contributor to Australia’s energy future.

Average Trading Volume: 772,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into OMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue