Omega Oil & Gas Relocates Headquarters to Brisbane

Omega Oil & Gas Limited ( (AU:OMA) ) has shared an announcement.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business to Suite 11A, 410 Queen Street, Brisbane, effective 22 October 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing operational adjustments as it continues to focus on its exploration activities in the Bowen Basin, aiming to leverage its recent successes in hydrocarbon discoveries to strengthen its position in the energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:OMA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.64 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Omega Oil & Gas Limited stock, see the AU:OMA Stock Forecast page.

More about Omega Oil & Gas Limited

Omega Oil & Gas Limited is an Australian exploration company focused on the Taroom Trough in Queensland’s Bowen Basin. Founded in 2020, Omega has made significant hydrocarbon discoveries, including the Canyon-1H well, demonstrating its technical and operational expertise. The company aims to contribute significantly to Australia’s energy future with its countercyclical strategy and backing from prominent resource investors.

Average Trading Volume: 827,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

