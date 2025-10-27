Omega Oil & Gas Expands Share Base Amidst Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Omega Oil & Gas Limited ( (AU:OMA) ) has shared an announcement.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has issued 1,050,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options. This move, compliant with the Corporations Act, highlights Omega’s operational transparency and commitment to growth. The issuance of these shares is part of Omega’s broader strategy to capitalize on its recent successes in the Taroom Trough, positioning the company as a significant player in the Australian energy sector.

More about Omega Oil & Gas Limited

Omega Oil & Gas Limited is an Australian exploration company focused on the oil and gas potential of Queensland’s Taroom Trough in the Bowen Basin. Founded in 2020, Omega has made significant hydrocarbon discoveries, including the Canyon-1 and Canyon-2 projects, and aims to be a key contributor to Australia’s energy future.

Average Trading Volume: 773,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$166.4M

