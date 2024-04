Omega Flex (OFLX) has shared an update.

Derek W. Glanvill has recently stepped down from his position as a director at Omega Flex, Inc., with his resignation taking effect immediately. The company has expressed gratitude for Glanvill’s contributions during his tenure and extends its best wishes for his future endeavors.

For a thorough assessment of OFLX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.