Omaxe Subsidiary Secures RERA Approval for Lucknow Project

Omaxe Limited ( (IN:OMAXE) ) has issued an update.

Omaxe Limited has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Omaxe Garv Buildtech Private Limited, has received a RERA Registration Certificate for its Metro City Phase 10 project in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This regulatory approval enhances the project’s credibility, ensures compliance with real estate regulations, and allows the company to market and sell the project, which is expected to strengthen Omaxe’s brand value and positively impact its financial performance.

More about Omaxe Limited

Omaxe Limited is a prominent player in the real estate industry, primarily engaged in developing residential and commercial properties. The company focuses on catering to both domestic and international markets, enhancing its reputation through compliance and quality assurance.

Average Trading Volume: 34,149

Current Market Cap: 18.61B INR

