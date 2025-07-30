Omax Autos Limited Announces 42nd AGM and Key Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Omax Autos Limited ( (IN:OMAXAUTO) ) has shared an update.

Omax Autos Limited has announced the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 29, 2025, which will be conducted via video conferencing. The AGM will cover the adoption of audited financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-appointment of Mr. Jatender Kumar Mehta as a director, and ratification of remuneration for cost auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider the re-appointment of Mr. Mehta as Vice Chairman cum Managing Director for another five-year term, with a specified remuneration package.

More about Omax Autos Limited

Average Trading Volume: 24,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 2.79B INR

