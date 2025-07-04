Olympio Metals Schedules AGM for August 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CropLogic Ltd. ( (AU:OLY) ) is now available.

Olympio Metals Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:OLY), has announced the anticipated date for its next Annual General Meeting (AGM) as 29 August 2025. The company has also set a deadline of 18 July 2025 for the receipt of director nominations. Shareholders will receive further details about the AGM in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be accessible on both the ASX Company Announcements Platform and the company’s website.

