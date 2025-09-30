Olympio Metals Director Alters Securities Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CropLogic Ltd. ( (AU:OLY) ) has shared an update.

Olympio Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding John ‘Sean’ Delaney. The change involves the disposal of 1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.25 and another 1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.35, both expiring on 28 September 2025. This adjustment in securities holdings may impact the company’s stock market activities and investor perceptions.

More about CropLogic Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 251,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.5M

See more insights into OLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue