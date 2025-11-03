Olympio Metals Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CropLogic Ltd. ( (AU:OLY) ) just unveiled an update.

Olympio Metals Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker OLY, has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement. The halt is related to a capital raise, and trading will resume either upon the announcement’s release or on November 5, 2025, whichever comes first. This move indicates a strategic financial maneuver by Olympio Metals, potentially impacting its market operations and investor relations.

