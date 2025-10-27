Oliver’s Real Food Ltd Announces 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. ( (AU:OLI) ) has shared an update.

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. The meeting will be a physical event where shareholders can attend in person to discuss the company’s financial reports and other resolutions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either by attending or by appointing a proxy to vote on their behalf. This AGM is a crucial event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s management and auditors, providing an opportunity to ask questions and gain insights into the company’s operations and future strategies.

More about Oliver’s Real Food Ltd.

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd operates in the food industry, focusing on providing healthy and organic food options. The company is known for its commitment to offering nutritious meals to customers, with a market focus on health-conscious consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,978,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.87M

