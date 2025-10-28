Oldfields Holdings to Discuss Key Resolutions at Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oldfields Holdings Ltd ( (AU:OLH) ) has provided an update.

Oldfields Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 28, 2025, at its Moorebank office. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the review of financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of director James Stavroulakis, and the approval of an additional 10% placement capacity for equity securities. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy to vote on these resolutions, which could impact the company’s governance and capital structure.

More about Oldfields Holdings Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 428,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.84M

