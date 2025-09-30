Oldfields Holdings Ltd Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oldfields Holdings Ltd ( (AU:OLH) ) has provided an announcement.

Oldfields Holdings Ltd has released its 2025 Annual Report, detailing the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. The report includes insights into the company’s governance, risk management, and shareholder information, providing stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the company’s operations and future outlook.

More about Oldfields Holdings Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 392,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.84M

For a thorough assessment of OLH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue