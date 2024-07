Oldfields Holdings Ltd (AU:OLH) has released an update.

Oldfields Holdings Limited has announced its application for the quotation of over 12 million new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, under the security code OLH. The application, dated July 30, 2024, is a new announcement and follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules as laid out in Appendix 2A.

