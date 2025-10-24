Old Second Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Amid Acquisition Impact

Old Second ( (OSBC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Old Second presented to its investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc., a financial institution primarily operating in the banking sector, has recently reported its third-quarter earnings for 2025. The company, which recently acquired Bancorp Financial, is known for its comprehensive banking services and strategic growth initiatives.

In the third quarter of 2025, Old Second Bancorp reported a net income of $9.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, a significant decrease from the previous quarter’s $21.8 million. However, the adjusted net income, which excludes nonrecurring items, showed an increase to $28.4 million, indicating strong core business performance despite the acquisition-related expenses.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 28.9% increase in net interest and dividend income, reaching $82.8 million, and a 20.3% rise in noninterest income. The acquisition of Bancorp Financial significantly impacted the company’s financials, contributing to increased interest expenses and provisions for credit losses, but also bolstering loan income and overall asset growth.

Looking ahead, Old Second Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about the integration of Bancorp Financial, expecting continued growth and operational efficiencies. The company is well-positioned to navigate future economic challenges, with a strong balance sheet and strategic focus on expanding its market presence.

