Old Republic International Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Old Republic International Corporation is a leading specialty insurer in the United States and Canada, providing diverse property & casualty and title insurance services. Founded in 1923, it is a Fortune 500 company known for its expertise in underwriting and risk management.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Old Republic International reported a net income of $279.5 million, a decrease from $338.9 million the previous year. However, the company’s net operating income, which excludes investment gains, increased to $196.7 million from $182.7 million, indicating a positive trend in its core insurance operations.

Key financial highlights include an 8.1% increase in consolidated net premiums and fees earned, reaching $2.1 billion, and a 6.7% rise in net investment income to $182.6 million. The company also reported a slight increase in its consolidated combined ratio to 95.3% from 95.0% last year, reflecting stable underwriting performance. Additionally, the book value per share rose by 18.5% since the end of 2024, showcasing strong shareholder equity growth.

The company’s management remains focused on achieving long-term profitable operating results and maintaining balance sheet strength. Despite the decrease in net income, Old Republic’s strategic focus on core operations and investment in new underwriting subsidiaries positions it well for future growth.

Looking ahead, Old Republic International aims to continue its trajectory of stable growth, supported by its robust underwriting capabilities and prudent investment strategies. The company is committed to delivering value to shareholders while navigating the competitive landscape of the insurance industry.

