Old National Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Old National Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Old National Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Old National Bancorp ( (ONB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Old National Bancorp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Old National Bancorp, a leading commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, offers a range of financial services including consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets services, primarily serving clients in the Midwest and Southeast United States. The company recently announced its third quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a strong performance with a net income applicable to common shares of $178.5 million and a diluted EPS of $0.46, which adjusted to $231.3 million and $0.59 respectively after excluding merger-related charges and other adjustments. This performance was bolstered by the completion of its partnership with Bremer Bank, positioning Old National for continued success.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a net interest income of $582.6 million on a fully taxable equivalent basis, reflecting an increase in net interest margin to 3.64%. The company also reported a pre-provision net revenue of $267.3 million, with an adjusted figure of $336.6 million, marking a 16% rise. Total deposits grew to $55.0 billion, with core deposits increasing by 5.8% on an annualized basis. Loan growth was modest at 0.6% annualized, but excluding Bremer-acquired loans, the growth rate was 3.1% annualized. Credit quality remained robust with net charge-offs at 25 basis points of average loans.

The company’s efficiency ratio improved to 58.8%, with an adjusted efficiency ratio of 48.1%, reflecting disciplined expense management. Old National’s capital position remains strong, with a return on average tangible common equity of 15.9% and an adjusted figure of 20.1%. The preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity ratio increased to 11.02%. The company also repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock during the quarter, demonstrating confidence in its financial position.

Looking ahead, Old National Bancorp is well-positioned to leverage the synergies from its recent merger with Bremer Bank. The company is focused on maintaining its strong credit quality and capital position while continuing to grow its deposit base and loan portfolio. Management remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects, emphasizing its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and strengthening its market position in the banking industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement