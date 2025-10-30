Old Mutual Announces Employee Share Incentive Scheme Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Old Mutual ( (ODMUF) ) has issued an announcement.

Old Mutual Limited announced dealings in securities on behalf of its employee share incentive schemes, involving on-market purchases as part of hedging transactions for its Employee Share Ownership Plan and Long-term Incentive Plan. These transactions, conducted by the Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Employee Trust and the Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust, involved significant purchases of ordinary shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to employee ownership and long-term incentives, which could enhance stakeholder value and support its market positioning.

More about Old Mutual

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group offering a wide range of financial solutions to both retail and corporate customers across 12 countries. With its primary operations in Africa and a niche presence in China, Old Mutual has over 180 years of heritage in sub-Saharan Africa, playing a significant role in the communities and broader society it serves.

Learn more about ODMUF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue