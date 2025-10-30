Old Dominion Freight Line Reports Decline in Q3 Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line ( (ODFL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Old Dominion Freight Line presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier, providing regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services through an integrated, union-free organization. The company also offers value-added services such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

In its latest earnings report, Old Dominion Freight Line announced a decrease in both revenue and earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2025. The company’s total revenue for the quarter was $1.41 billion, a 4.3% decline from the previous year, while earnings per diluted share dropped by 10.5% to $1.28.

The decline in revenue was attributed to a 9.0% decrease in LTL tons per day, reflecting a softer macroeconomic environment. Despite the decrease in volume, the company managed to increase its LTL revenue per hundredweight by 4.7%, excluding fuel surcharges. Operating income also saw a decline, with a 10.2% decrease to $360.8 million, and the operating ratio increased to 74.3% from 72.7% in the previous year.

Old Dominion continued its capital expenditure plans, with $94.0 million spent in the third quarter and a total of $369.3 million for the first nine months of the year. The company also returned capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, totaling $782.6 million for the year so far.

Looking ahead, Old Dominion remains committed to its strategic plan, focusing on yield improvement and operational efficiency. The company believes it is well-positioned to respond to future demand increases and aims to continue delivering superior service and shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue