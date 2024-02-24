OLB Group Launches $15 Million Equity Program with Maxim

OLB Group (OLB) has released an update.

The OLB Group, Inc. has partnered with Maxim Group LLC to initiate an at-the-market equity program, potentially offering up to $15 million of common stock. Under the agreement, Maxim will act as the sales agent and receive a 3% commission on gross sales. While the program allows for stock sales at market prices, there’s no certainty of the volume or timing of any sales, and the program could end within a year or upon reaching the $15 million cap. The OLB Group’s recent filing with the SEC includes further details and a prospectus supplement for the equity offering.

For further insights into OLB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.