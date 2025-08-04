Okuwa Co., Ltd. Reports Progress in Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Okuwa Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8217) ) has provided an announcement.

Okuwa Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 224,100 treasury shares at a cost of 208,503,800 yen during July 2025, as part of a broader plan to acquire up to 1.4 million shares by April 2026. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure, with significant progress already made as 824,500 shares have been acquired by the end of July 2025.

More about Okuwa Co., Ltd.

Okuwa Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the acquisition of treasury shares as part of its financial strategy. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 8217.

Average Trading Volume: 78,287

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen38.44B

