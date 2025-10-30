Okura Industrial Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Okura Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4221) ) has provided an update.

Okura Industrial Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in net sales and operating profit for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 8.2% and operating profit increasing by 47.3% compared to the previous year. Despite the growth in sales and profits, the profit attributable to owners slightly decreased by 0.8%. Additionally, the company announced a special dividend, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4221) stock is a Buy with a Yen5845.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okura Industrial Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4221 Stock Forecast page.

More about Okura Industrial Co., Ltd.

Okura Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in manufacturing and industrial operations, focusing on delivering various industrial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 38,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen65.73B

For an in-depth examination of 4221 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue