Okura Holdings Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

Okura Holdings Limited ( (HK:1655) ) has shared an update.

Okura Holdings Limited has announced the details of its upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. The agenda includes the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, fixing of directors’ remuneration, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, a resolution will be considered to authorize the board to allot and issue shares, subject to certain conditions. This meeting is pivotal for stakeholders as it involves key decisions on company governance and financial strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 433,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.6M

