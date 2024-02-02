Okta Announces Workforce Reduction in Efficiency Drive

Okta (OKTA) has released an update.

The Company has announced a restructuring plan to enhance operating efficiencies and promote profitable growth, which includes cutting its workforce by 7% (around 400 full-time employees) and expects to incur $24 million in restructuring charges for severance and benefits. These charges will be recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and are to be paid the following quarter, with a minor adjustment to stock-based compensation expenses. The reported forward-looking statements are based on expectations and are subject to risks, not to be considered as filed documents or incorporated by reference in any legal filings.

