Okinawa Financial Group Revises Earnings Forecast and Increases Dividends

Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7350) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. announced a revision of its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to strong subsidiary performance and reduced costs. The company also increased its interim and year-end dividends, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns and community growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7350) stock is a Buy with a Yen4258.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:7350 Stock Forecast page.

More about Okinawa Financial Group, Inc.

Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking and financial solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange, and it aims to grow alongside local communities while providing attractive returns to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 55,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen83.35B

For an in-depth examination of 7350 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

