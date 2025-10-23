Okinawa Financial Group Reports Unrealized Losses but Maintains Financial Forecasts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7350) ) is now available.

Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. reported unrealized losses on held-to-maturity bonds amounting to ¥6,936 million for the six months ending September 30, 2025. Despite these losses, the company has not revised its financial forecasts or dividend payment expectations for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a stable outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7350) stock is a Buy with a Yen3859.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:7350 Stock Forecast page.

More about Okinawa Financial Group, Inc.

Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking and financial solutions. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange, with The Bank of Okinawa, Ltd. as a key subsidiary.

Average Trading Volume: 56,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen79.93B

For a thorough assessment of 7350 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue