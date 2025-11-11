Okinawa Financial Group Reports Strong First Half of 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7350) ) just unveiled an update.

Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, with ordinary income rising by 20.3% and profit attributable to owners increasing by 36.8% compared to the previous year. The company has revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, projecting continued growth in ordinary income and profit, which indicates strong operational performance and positive market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7350) stock is a Buy with a Yen4258.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:7350 Stock Forecast page.

More about Okinawa Financial Group, Inc.

Okinawa Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry and is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges. The company provides a range of financial products and services, with a focus on serving the Okinawa region.

Average Trading Volume: 55,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen83.35B

