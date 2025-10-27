OKEA ASA to Release Q3 2025 Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OKEA ASA ( (DE:3SX) ) has provided an announcement.

OKEA ASA announced it will release its third-quarter 2025 financial report on November 4, with a trading update available on October 29. The results will be presented via a webcast and audioconference led by CEO Svein J. Liknes and CFO Birte Norheim, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

OKEA ASA is a prominent operator focusing on mid- and late-life assets on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company is known for its strategy of acquiring value where others divest, emphasizing growth, value creation, and capital discipline. OKEA is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -11.55%

Average Trading Volume: 280,617

Current Market Cap: NOK1.89B

