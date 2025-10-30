Okasan Securities Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Okasan Securities Group Inc. ( (JP:8609) ) has provided an announcement.

Okasan Securities Group Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in operating revenue by 3.8% year-on-year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The comprehensive income saw a significant rise of 197.9%, suggesting some positive developments in other financial aspects. The company also announced changes in its consolidation scope, with three companies excluded, and a trade name change for Okasan Capital Partners Co., Ltd. to SBI Okasan Alternative Investment Co., Ltd.

More about Okasan Securities Group Inc.

Okasan Securities Group Inc. operates primarily in the financial instruments sector, focusing on providing a range of financial services. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges and is involved in various investment and securities-related activities.

Average Trading Volume: 327,614

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen154.3B

