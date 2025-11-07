Oji Holdings Revises Financial Forecast for FY 2026 Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oji Holdings Corporation has revised its consolidated financial forecast for the year ending March 2026, anticipating a decrease in net sales and profits compared to previous estimates. The revision is attributed to a decline in sales volume and unfavorable market conditions in both domestic and overseas pulp markets. Despite the expected drop in profits, the company maintains its annual dividend forecast at 36 yen per share, indicating stability in shareholder returns.

Oji Holdings Corporation operates in the pulp and paper industry, focusing on the production and sale of paper products and related materials. The company is a major player in the market, with operations that span both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,462,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen768.6B

