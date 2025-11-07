Oji Holdings Reports Q2 Financial Results and Adjusts Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oji Holdings ( (JP:3861) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Oji Holdings Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, showing a significant decline in comprehensive income compared to the previous year. The company also announced a change in its consolidated forecasts for the year ending March 2026, reflecting adjustments in its financial outlook. Despite these changes, there are no alterations in the dividend forecast, indicating a stable approach to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3861) stock is a Hold with a Yen830.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oji Holdings stock, see the JP:3861 Stock Forecast page.

More about Oji Holdings

Oji Holdings Corporation operates in the paper and packaging industry, focusing on the production and distribution of paper products, packaging materials, and related services. The company is a major player in the global market, leveraging its extensive experience and resources to maintain a strong presence in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 4,462,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen768.6B

