Oji Holdings Reports First Quarter Financial Results for FY2026

Oji Holdings ( (JP:3861) ) has provided an announcement.

Oji Holdings reported its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, showing a decline in comprehensive income compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease in profits, the company maintains its dividend forecast and continues to focus on its strategic goals, indicating stability in its operations and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Oji Holdings

Oji Holdings Corporation operates in the paper and packaging industry, providing a range of products including paper, packaging materials, and household products. The company focuses on sustainable practices and innovation to maintain its market position.

YTD Price Performance: 25.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,842,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen737.7B

