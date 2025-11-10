Oiltek International Wins Prestigious Shareholder Returns Award

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oiltek International Limited ( (SG:HQU) ) just unveiled an update.

Oiltek International Limited has been recognized with The Edge Singapore’s Centurion Club Awards 2025 for achieving the highest returns to shareholders over the past three years in the Industrials sector. This accolade highlights the company’s strong financial performance and solidifies its position as a leader in delivering shareholder value within its industry.

More about Oiltek International Limited

Oiltek International Limited is a Singapore-based company listed on the SGX Mainboard, specializing in integrated process technology and renewable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 831,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$356.1M

