Oiles Corporation Faces Equipment Malfunction at Ashikaga Plant

Oiles ( (JP:6282) ) has issued an announcement.

Oiles Corporation has reported a malfunction in the performance testing equipment at its Ashikaga Plant, which has been out of operation since October 1, 2025. The company is exploring alternative testing methods and assessing the potential impact on product shipments and financial results, with a commitment to disclose any significant developments.

More about Oiles

Oiles Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on seismic isolation and vibration control products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its engineering solutions that enhance structural safety and performance.

Average Trading Volume: 42,749

Current Market Cap: Yen68.66B

