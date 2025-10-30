Oil Country Tubular Limited Corrects Financial Results for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oil Country Tubular Limited ( (IN:OILCOUNTUB) ) has shared an announcement.

Oil Country Tubular Limited announced corrections to its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The corrections addressed typographical errors in reported figures for reserves and segment-wise revenue, which have been updated to reflect accurate financial data. These revisions are crucial for stakeholders to assess the company’s financial health accurately.

More about Oil Country Tubular Limited

Oil Country Tubular Limited operates in the oil and gas industry, specializing in the manufacture and supply of tubular goods such as drill pipes and related products. The company is based in Hyderabad, India, and is recognized for its ISO 9001:2015 certification, indicating a commitment to quality management standards.

Average Trading Volume: 5,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 3.62B INR

For detailed information about OILCOUNTUB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue