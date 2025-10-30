Oi Wah Pawnshop Reports Increased Profitability Despite Revenue Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1319) ) has provided an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ending August 31, 2025, reporting a 5.7% decrease in revenue compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved a 24.3% increase in profit before taxation and a 25.7% rise in profit attributable to shareholders, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability. The announcement also highlighted a strong net profit margin of 46.8%, underscoring the company’s robust financial performance and strategic focus on maintaining profitability amidst a challenging market environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1319) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1319 Stock Forecast page.

More about Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering pawn and mortgage loan services. The company focuses on providing credit solutions in Hong Kong, with a significant portion of its business revolving around pawn loans and mortgage financing.

YTD Price Performance: 12.26%

Average Trading Volume: 817,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$458M

Find detailed analytics on 1319 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

