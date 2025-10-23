Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Extends Loan Maturity and Adjusts Interest Rate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1319) ) has issued an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. announced a second supplemental agreement with Customer A, extending the maturity date of Loan A to February 2026 and adjusting the interest rate to the higher of either the aggregate of 1-month HIBOR plus 11% or 14% per annum. This strategic adjustment is expected to enhance cash inflow and revenue through increased interest income, aligning with market interest rates and benefiting the company and its shareholders.

More about Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on pawnshop operations and related credit services. The company is known for providing secured short-term loans and has a market focus on leveraging its expertise in pawnshop credit to serve a diverse clientele.

YTD Price Performance: 11.32%

Average Trading Volume: 871,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$459.9M

