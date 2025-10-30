Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Announces Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1319) ) has issued an update.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the six months ended 31 August 2025, with the payment date set for 28 November 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategy and may impact shareholder returns and market positioning in the financial services sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1319) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on pawnshop credit services in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: 12.26%

Average Trading Volume: 817,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$458M

