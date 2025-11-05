Ohsho Food Service Corp. Reports Growth in October 2025 Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ohsho Food Service Corp. ( (JP:9936) ) has provided an announcement.

Ohsho Food Service Corp. reported an increase in sales for October 2025, with all company-operated stores achieving a year-on-year growth of 3.6%. The sales of existing company-operated stores also saw a 3.0% increase compared to the previous year. This growth indicates a positive trend in the company’s operations, potentially strengthening its position in the food service market and benefiting stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9936) stock is a Hold with a Yen4090.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ohsho Food Service Corp. stock, see the JP:9936 Stock Forecast page.

Ohsho Food Service Corp. operates in the food service industry, primarily focusing on managing company-operated stores and franchises. The company is involved in providing food services and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the stock code 9936.

Average Trading Volume: 180,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen203.4B

