Ohmyhome Limited Announces Leadership Changes

Ohmyhome Limited ( (OMH) ) just unveiled an update.

Ohmyhome Limited, a company in the real estate industry, announced significant leadership changes on October 22, 2025. Ms. Rhonda Wong resigned from her roles as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and director, with no disagreements regarding company operations. Ms. Wong Wun Wun Daisy was appointed as the new Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective the same day. Daisy brings extensive experience in project management and business strategy, having held executive roles in various companies, including ZOG Group Limited and Fu Kwan Warehouse Co., Ltd. The company is actively seeking a new Chief Financial Officer to fill the vacancy left by Rhonda Wong’s resignation.

The most recent analyst rating on (OMH) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ohmyhome Limited stock, see the OMH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OMH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OMH is a Neutral.

Ohmyhome Limited’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows strong revenue growth but persistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook with no strong trends. Valuation is difficult to assess due to missing metrics.

More about Ohmyhome Limited

Average Trading Volume: 180,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.8M

