Ohmyhome Limited has announced the resignation of its Finance Director, Ms. Chan Sze Ying, citing personal reasons and confirming there were no disagreements with the company’s operations or practices. CEO Rhonda Wong will take over the financial duties temporarily. The company assures stakeholders that this change will not impact their operational or financial policies.

