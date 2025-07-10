OHBA CO., LTD. Reports Increased Sales and Dividends for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OHBA CO., LTD. ( (JP:9765) ) just unveiled an update.

OHBA CO., LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025, showing a 9.8% increase in net sales to ¥18,096 million. Despite a slight decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company increased its annual dividend per share to ¥42.00, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns. The company forecasts a decrease in net sales for the next fiscal year but expects a slight increase in operating and ordinary profits, indicating a strategic focus on profitability.

OHBA CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in industries related to its securities code 9765. The company focuses on delivering financial results and shareholder value, as indicated by its scheduled annual general meeting and dividend payments.

