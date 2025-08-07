Ohashi Technica Reports Profit Growth and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ohashi Technica Inc. ( (JP:7628) ) has provided an update.

Ohashi Technica Inc. reported a slight increase in net sales for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with a significant rise in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecasted increase in dividends for the year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders despite a decrease in total assets and net assets.

More about Ohashi Technica Inc.

Ohashi Technica Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in providing technical solutions and products, focusing on innovation and quality to meet market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 12,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen28.73B

