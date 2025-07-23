OFX Group Ltd Reports Strong Start to FY26 and Announces Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from OFX Group Ltd. ( (AU:OFX) ).

OFX Group Ltd reported a strong start to FY26, with a 11.3% increase in net operating income compared to the previous quarter, driven by the successful rollout of its New Client Platform (NCP) and stable market conditions. The company is seeing positive momentum in its enterprise segment and has introduced several new features to its platform, including digital forwards and AI-driven expense allocation, to enhance client offerings. Additionally, OFX announced a new share buy-back program as part of its capital management strategy, indicating confidence in its financial stability and growth prospects.

OFX Group Ltd is a financial services company operating in the foreign exchange and payments industry. It provides currency exchange and international payment services, focusing on both corporate and consumer clients. The company is actively expanding its New Client Platform (NCP) to enhance client experience and operational efficiency.

