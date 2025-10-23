OFG Bancorp Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025

OFG Bancorp ( (OFG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information OFG Bancorp presented to its investors.

OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company operating primarily in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, offering a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending, and wealth management services through its subsidiaries.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, OFG Bancorp reported a slight increase in earnings per share (EPS) to $1.16, up from $1.15 in the previous quarter and $1.00 in the same quarter last year. The company also saw a year-over-year growth in total core revenues, reaching $184.0 million, driven by increased loan and core deposit balances.

Key financial highlights include a net interest margin of 5.24% and a return on average assets of 1.69%. Total interest income rose to $200.1 million, reflecting higher average balances of loans and investments. However, total interest expense also increased, primarily due to higher average balances of core deposits and wholesale funding. The company made strategic investments in technology and process improvements, contributing to a slight rise in non-interest expenses.

OFG Bancorp’s strategic initiatives, such as its ‘Digital First’ strategy, are gaining traction, with significant strides in AI-driven customer insights and banking innovation. The company also reported a strong performance in Puerto Rico’s economy, supported by a surge in tourism and new investments in manufacturing sectors.

Looking ahead, OFG Bancorp remains confident in its strategic direction and the economic prospects of Puerto Rico, as it continues to focus on enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiencies through technology and innovation.

