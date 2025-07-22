OFA Group Secures $100 Million Equity Facility for Cryptocurrency Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from OFA Group ( (OFAL) ).

On July 14, 2025, OFA Group entered into a significant purchase agreement with Atsion Opportunity Fund LLC, allowing the company to sell up to $100 million of its ordinary shares, potentially increasing to $200 million. This equity line of credit will fund OFA Group’s cryptocurrency strategy, with 80% of proceeds allocated to cryptocurrency purchases and 20% for general corporate purposes. The agreement includes a registration rights agreement and involves the appointment of Bitwise Asset Management to oversee the deployment of these funds. The move is expected to bolster OFA Group’s position in the cryptocurrency market and provide substantial capital for its operations.

More about OFA Group

OFA Group is involved in the financial industry with a focus on cryptocurrency investments. The company offers services related to the purchase and management of cryptocurrency assets, primarily Bitcoin, Solana, and SUI, and is based in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 1,123,376

