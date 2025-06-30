OEM International AB Announces 2025 Incentive Scheme Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OEM International AB Class B ( ($SE:OEM.B) ) has shared an update.

OEM International AB has announced the results of its 2025 share-related incentive scheme, where 95,000 out of a possible 200,000 call options were subscribed by approximately 60 senior executives. These options, priced at SEK 17.30 each, allow for the acquisition of series B shares at an exercise price of SEK 166.70, reflecting 120% of the average share price during a specified period. This scheme is part of the company’s strategy to align executive interests with shareholder value and could potentially impact the company’s market positioning by incentivizing leadership to drive growth.

More about OEM International AB Class B

OEM International is a leading technology trading company in Europe, operating 35 units across 15 countries. The company specializes in trading components and systems from top suppliers, offering a structured local market organization and efficient logistics as an alternative to suppliers’ own sales channels.

YTD Price Performance: 26.45%

Average Trading Volume: 94,295

Current Market Cap: SEK19.38B

