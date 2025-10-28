Odyssey Gold Advances Tuckanarra Project with Positive Study Results and $4M Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Odyssey Gold Limited ( (AU:ODY) ) has issued an update.

Odyssey Gold Limited has completed a Mining Technical Study for its Tuckanarra Gold Project, indicating strong potential for development. The company plans to proceed with a Scoping Study following positive results from metallurgical tests and a successful drilling program that upgraded mineral resources. Additionally, Odyssey raised $4 million to support ongoing exploration and development efforts, positioning itself strategically within the prolific Murchison Goldfields.

Odyssey Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and development. Its flagship project is the Tuckanarra Gold Project located in the Murchison Goldfields of Western Australia, an area known for its significant gold endowment.

Average Trading Volume: 4,025,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37M

