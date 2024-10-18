ODIOT HOLDING Delays Annual Meeting for 2023 Accounts

Well SA (FR:MLODT) has released an update.

ODIOT HOLDING has postponed its annual general meeting to approve the 2023 accounts due to internal organizational challenges, including key employee departures and IT issues. The extension, requested until the end of 2024, aims to ensure accurate and reliable information for shareholders as required for the listed company. Additionally, the meeting will cover accounts from 2022.

